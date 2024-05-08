Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to sign a striker this summer to take the Gunners to the next level.

The Premier League giants have been involved in another title race with Manchester City this season.

It remains to be seen if they will go better than last season and win the league.

However, there is a general belief that the Gunners need a world class striker in order to consistently challenge for trophies.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled at the Emirates Stadium this season and that has made Arteta look for more prolific options in the market.

Kai Havertz has impressed as a false nine this season, but signing a striker who can score 20-25 goals this season, can elevate the Gunners to a whole new level.

The North London club have been linked with some of the best attackers available in the market.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen have all been mentioned as potential signings.

Now, transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has provided an encouraging update about Napoli striker Osimhen.

Arsenal, along with Chelsea, have targeted the Serie A attack for quite some time.

Signing him could now become a real possibility for the Premier League clubs as the player wants to move to England.

As quoted by CalcioNapoli24, Di Marzio spoke to Sky Italia:

“The possibility of playing in France again does not excite Osimhen, who has already played there with Lille.

“Clearly playing with PSG is different because you can play games like tonight’s Champions League semi-final, but his preference is England.

“Arsenal and Chelsea are the two teams that could take Osimhen and as long as that possibility is open he will wait.”

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Chelsea lead the race currently to sign the striker.

The Blues have been asked by the Italian club if there is an option of including Romelu Lukaku in the deal for Osimhen.

“Napoli’s new general manager Manna is talking to Chelsea to assess whether there is room to close the deal and to include (Romelu) Lukaku in the possible Osimhen deal,” Di Marzio said.

Chelsea have edge over Arsenal

The Italian club’s need to sign Chelsea’s Belgian striker may work in their favour and could potentially play a crucial role in winning the race for Osimhen.

Osimhen signed a new deal with Napoli this season that reportedly included a £113 million release clause, but this hasn’t prevented rumours from circulating.