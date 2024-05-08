Video: Bayern incensed by linesman’s offside call as De Ligt hammers home at the death

Bayern Munich were absolutely incensed after a last-gasp goal by Matthijs de Ligt was ruled out by the linesman in their Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid by the linesman.

The match had already gone three minutes past the allotted nine of injury time when the Bavarians pumped the ball forward.

It found it’s way to De Ligt who hammered it into the net, but it was immediately ruled out.

The Bayern bench including Thomas Tuchel went berserk, and TV pictures would show that the visitors might well have had a case.

Bayern Munich scores, but the linesman has already flagged for offside ? The dugout aren't happy ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/qHBBve9xkP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports