Bayern Munich player ratings: Neuer’s mistake shouldn’t detract from vintage Champions League performance

Manuel Neuer was the hero turned villain for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final second leg tie.

However, the custodian did more than enough to keep his side in the game at crucial periods and that shouldn’t seen him crucified for spilling a late save to let Los Blancos back into the match.

Of more concern is Thomas Tuchel’s odd substitutions which turned the tie in favour of the hosts.

Bayern Munich player ratings:

Neuer (9) – An outstanding display from the custodian on his 140th UCL appearance, despite making the mistake that let Real Madrid back in the game. A double stop from Vini Jr. and Rodrygo was just one highlight of his evening. Classic Neuer.

De Ligt (8) – A giant at the back for the Bavarians and barely put a foot wrong all night. Scored what looked to be a perfectly legitimate equaliser in the 103rd minute of play, but it was ruled out for offside.

Kimmich (5) – Businesslike and efficient without giving a ‘show stopping’ performance. Consistently beaten for pace by Vini Jr.

Gnabry (4) – Wasn’t able to affect the game in any way before he went off with a hamstring injury.

Kane (8) – Didn’t have too many chances in the game but was a constant threat to the home defence. Tried an outrageous first half volley which was pushed around the post by Andriy Lunin’s fingertips.

Sane (4) – Overhit easy passes on a number of occasions and when his team-mates were well-placed. The only surprise was that he wasn’t subbed sooner.

Dier (8) – Another quality showing from a player that was ridiculed for his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Laimer (7) – Excellent at breaking up play in midfield and spreading the ball to either flank. A real unsung hero on the night.

Mazraoui (6) – Needed to be calmer in the opposition penalty area when chances presented themselves.

Musiala (6) – A tireless worker in and out of possession, but could’ve been more inventive at times.

Pavlovic (6) – Given the nod by Thomas Tuchel and the 20-year-old surprise inclusion in Bayern’s starting XI was ok without being brilliant.

Subs:

Davies (8) – Lively all night after replacing Gnabry, and rifled home the opener to silence the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kim min-jae (4) – Just as in the first game between the two sides, the South Korean looked completely out of his depth.

Thomas Muller (4) – Came on far too late in the day to affect proceedings.

Eric Choupo-Moting (4) – Was bizarrely brought on for Kane with five minutes of normal time left but did nothing.