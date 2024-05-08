Chelsea star set for permanent move to Turkey after successful loan spell

The loan move of Hakim Ziyech to Turkish side Galatasaray is set to become permanent at the end of the season.

The obligation to buy clause will be activated following a successful loan spell for the 31-year-old in Turkey.

Due to the terms of the loan, Chelsea won’t receive a transfer fee for Ziyech, but they could earn some money through bonuses.

Ziyech to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal

The Morocco international has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 21 appearances this season as Galatasaray sit six points clear of Fenerbahce at the top of the table with just three games remaining.

It means the Moroccan’s time at Chelsea will come to an end after four years at Stamford Bridge, having joined from Dutch side Ajax for around £33m in 2020.

Ziyech scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 107 appearances for the Blues and won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time in west London.

The former Ajax man fell out of favour under Graham Potter in his last season at Chelsea, and was on the verge of joining PSG on loan in January 2023 before the move collapsed at the last minute despite him being in Paris.

It’s set be a busy summer at Chelsea, and Ziyech will be the first of many names to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The Blues are looking to offload the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja and Kepa Arrizabalaga, whilst Ian Maatsen is also expected to leave the club.

Doubts still surround the futures of Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah, with Chelsea also expected to listen to offers for Marc Cucurella despite his recent upturn in form.

In terms of players coming in the Blues are looking for a centre forward and have been linked with Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

Chelsea are also expected to strengthen at centre back and left back.