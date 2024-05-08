Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking options with the signing of Serhou Guirassy at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old VfB Stuttgart attacker has been in impressive form this season and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League. The striker has a €20 million release clause in his contract and he could prove to be a bargain acquisition for the London club.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are looking at players like Victor Osimhen and Jonathan David as well. However, Guirassy would be a cheaper alternative.

The 28-year-old striker has 27 goals and three assists in all competitions and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the striker at the end of the season.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him as well. Guirassy has proven himself in the Bundesliga, and he will look to test himself at the highest level now.

Serhou Guirassy would improve Chelsea

Chelsea need to bring in a quality striker if they want to bounce back strongly. They signed Nicolas Jackson from Spanish club Villarreal at the start of the season, but the former La Liga striker has been quite underwhelming. Chelsea need a more reliable goalscorer at their disposal and the 28-year-old Bundesliga star could be the ideal option for them.

Chelsea are unlikely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and it will be a major blow to their revenues. They cannot afford to spend freely this summer and therefore they must look to hunt for bargain additions. Signing the Bundesliga striker for €20 million would be an outstanding investment for the club, and it would help them improve the team without breaking the bank.`