Chelsea are very keen to seal the transfer of Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian, with talks taking place for some months now, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are clearly pursuing one of South America’s top talents strongly, according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, though he also made it clear that no official bids have been made yet, so it’s still some way from being a done deal.

Chelsea have signed a number of the world’s best young players under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali as they move towards a long-term project instead of chasing instant success by signing ready-made superstars as they often did for most of the Roman Abramovich era.

Estevao would be another exciting addition to the CFC squad, so it will be interesting to see if the Brazilian wonderkid decides to make the move to Stamford Bridge or if anyone else comes in with a tempting offer.

Estevao transfer: Chelsea in talks over exciting Brazilian wonderkid

“A big story circulating yesterday was about Chelsea being confident of signing Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian. My understanding is that talks have been taking place since January – initial discussions, with Chelsea interested and very keen. Nothing is done yet also because Palmeiras are still waiting for an official bid but interest is concrete,” Romano said.

“Palmeiras keep producing fantastic talents, as we saw with Endrick, who will be joining Real Madrid in the summer, and Estevao is another big prospect for the future. Nicknamed ‘Messinho’, he’s surely rated among the best talents in South America.”

Chelsea’s current strategy isn’t really producing results, so it remains to be seen if fans of the west London giants will be satisfied with this approach continuing, even if Estevao looks an elite talent in the same category as someone like Endrick.