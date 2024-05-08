Everton stance revealed on the future of midfielder Dele Alli

Everton are set to part ways with midfielder Dele Alli at the end of the season.

The English midfielder’s contract is set to expire in the summer and now the club have made the decision to show the midfielder the exit door.

According to Liverpool Echo journalist Matt Jones, Alli and Andre Gomes are almost certain to leave the club at the end of the season.

Alli was once a rising star for Pochettino’s Tottenham team, but since then, he has had personal problems that have affected his game.

After a failed stint at Besiktas, he is certain to depart Everton at the end of this season.

Alli has spent the entire season battling an injury and now it seems that the future of the player lies away from Goodison Park.

The former England international, who reportedly earns £100,000-a-week, has not played for Toffees this season after set backs following surgery.

The former Tottenham man is looking to revive his career after experiencing an unfortunate downfall.

However, that revival will not be at Everton under the leadership of Sean Dyche.

Meanwhile Portuguese midfielder Gomes, who spent time on loan at Lille last season, has only made 13 appearances for the Premier League club this season.

Both the midfielders are not in the plans of the Merseyside club and they will explore the market for new options.

Everton will be active in the market

With Amadou Onana attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs across Europe and Alli and Gomes leaving, Everton would need more than one addition to their midfield.

On top of that, Idrissa Gueye’s contract is set to expire in the summer, however, the Toffees plan to offer him an extension.

Everton are expected to be active in the market but they will have to be careful about their spending due to Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.