It’s been quite the season for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side, and if the Magpies are able to secure European football for the 2024/25 campaign, something positive will at least have come out of what’s been a largely disappointing few months.

There’s not too much blame that should be attached to the managerial team, however, as it’s an incredible amount of injuries across the season that’s been the issue for the club.

Newcastle will sell Miggy Almiron

Prior to losing players with long-term issues, the Magpies were continuing their good form from 2022/23, and one only has to look at the Paris Saint-Germain game at St. James’ Park as an example of just how good the squad can be when fully fit.

One of the goal scorers on that famous night was Miguel Almiron, however, since that match on October 4th last year, the Paraguayan has only managed to score two more, against Man United and Fulham, the latter goal coming on December 16, per WhoScored.

It’s no wonder then that TBR Football have reported that Howe has told the 30-year-old that he will be sold this summer.

A popular figure at the club, he just hasn’t done the business as often as required to justify his continued employment there.