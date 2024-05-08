Jamie Vardy backed to seal Wrexham move by Premier League legend

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has encouraged Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy to complete an unexpected summer transfer to Wrexham.

After leading the team to the Championship title and back to the Premier League this season, Vardy’s contract with the Foxes expires this summer, and manager Enzo Maresca has already suggested that the striker will be offered a new contract.

Vardy scored 18 goals in the second division this season to help Leicester secure promotion back to the Premier League.

The legendary player from Leicester, who was essential to their historic FA Cup victory in 2021 and Premier League victory in 2015–16, reached yet another significant milestone.

Vardy’s career has been a fairytale story as the striker came up from non-league football to the top flight of English football and also guided his team to the league title.

Ferdinand stated on Vibe with FIVE:

“He’s got to play another season in the Premier League. I want to see him get a couple of goals in the Premier League, it’s nice. The only club I’d like him to go to if he leaves is Wrexham.

“It’s got that Hollywood feel and he’s had a bit of a Hollywood career.”

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are preparing for life in League One following their second consecutive promotion.

Vardy’s age hasn’t prevented Wrexham from attempting to persuade him to transfer to Wales this summer, as club director Humphrey Ker has stated they wouldn’t be “put off” by it.

Jamie Vardy would be a blockbuster signing for Wrexham

Even though the Welsh team’s playing level would be far worse than Leicester’s the next season, Reynolds and McElhenney, the club’s famous owners, are adept at luring big personalities to the side.

Wrexham have benefited from consecutive promotions from the National League up to the third division under the actors’ leadership.