Leeds flop on verge of joining champions

For supporters of Leeds United, the name of Rafa Mujica is one that’ll likely conjure up some scratching of heads and general confusion.

Back in 2019, the player signed for the Elland Road outfit after impressing at Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia.

Rafa Mujica joins Qatar champions

Any potential was unfortunately never realised in Yorkshire as Mujica didn’t end up playing for the first team on a single occasion before he was shipped back off to Spain where he joined Extremadura, and spent subsequent spells at Villarreal, Oviedo and Las Palmas.

In 2022 he went to Portuguese league club, Arouca, and it’s there where he’s enjoyed arguably his best professional season to date.

WhoScored note that he’s scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 30 games during the 2023/24 campaign, and it’s that kind of form that has seen the champions of the Qatar Stars League, Al Sadd, make their move for him.

According to MSN, the 25-year-old has already travelled to Doha, and will join up with his new club immediately.