Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been linked with the move to Manchester United for a while, and it seems that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on his development. The Premier League side sent scouts to watch the player in action over the weekend.

The Manchester United scouts were reportedly checking out the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo and Melvin Bard as well. According to a report from HITC, Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the trio for a while, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.

It is no secret that they need a quality central midfielder and Thuram would be a superb long-term addition for them. The 23-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will add control, composure and defensive steel to the Manchester United midfield.

Khephren Thuram would improve Man United

He could prove to be a major upgrade on Sofyan Amrabat, who has been quite underwhelming during his loan spell at Old Trafford. The 23-year-old French international could form a quality partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in the long-term.

A move to Manchester United will be a step up in his career and the player is likely to be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done in the coming weeks. They need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to bounce back strongly after a disappointing season. Signing a quality central midfielder could prove to be a wise decision.

Thuram is still only 23 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into one of the best central midfielders in the league with the right guidance.