Man United stance revealed on Mason Greenwood comeback to Old Trafford

Ángel Torres, president of Getafe, stated that the team hopes to retain Mason Greenwood for another season and that he does not anticipate the attacker returning to Manchester United.

In addition to raising money for transfers, Man United hope to sell the 22-year-old in the summer since, as a homegrown player, he would be considered a pure profit for the purposes of their Profitability and Sustainability Rules numbers.

In September of last year, Greenwood was loaned to Getafe for the 2023–24 season after being suspended by Man United due to accusations of violence, attempted rape, and controlling and coercive behaviour. The charges were later dropped.

With 32 appearances across all competitions, Greenwood has scored 10 goals for Getafe, who are anticipated to finish in the top half of La Liga.

There has been a lot of conjecture about his future in the media with certain reports linking him with a return to Old Trafford.

However, the Getafe president has claimed that Man United have no plans on giving Greenwood another chance at the club.

“If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club [Getafe], I think he would continue for another year,” Torres told Radio Marca, as reported by Sky Sports.

“But regarding Manchester [United], the news that we have from last week, where the [Getafe] sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there.

“We’ll have to wait until the end of June … The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”

Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Man United, stated in February that the team had not yet decided what to do with Greenwood.

Given that the 22-year-old appears to have little chance of returning to Old Trafford, a significant decision on his future must be taken.

Man United player could move to Serie A

Juventus have been mentioned as a possible destination for the player in the near future.

However, there interest is not concrete and it remains to be seen how it develops.

Man United should sell him in the summer and raise funds through his sale to inject cash into the club.

Fans have moved on from Greenwood and they would not want to see him back at their club.