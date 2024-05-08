Manchester United set for £3.5m windfall after Jadon Sancho reached the Champions League final

Manchester United are set for a windfall of close to £3.5m after Jadon Sancho made the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund according to reports.

Sancho was superb for the German outfit in both legs of their semi final against French giants Paris Saint Germain as Dortmund made their first Champions League final since 2013, winning 2-0 on aggregate.

The 24-year-old seems to have rediscovered his love of the game in Germany and looks much fitter and sharper following a difficult time in Manchester during the first half of the season.

United to bank £3.5m after Sancho makes final?

Sancho joined Dortmund on loan in January following a very public falling out with Erik ten Hag, which saw him banished to train on his own as the Dutchman accused him of not training to the required standard.

United do stand to benefit financially from Sancho’s successful loan spell with The Evening Standard reporting the Red Devils are in line to receive £3.5m after Sancho made the Champions League final, having received an initial £3m to allow him to return to Germany.

The report adds that Sancho is set to hit most of the performance related targets, so United should get close to the full £6.5m due.

The German outfit are believed to be keen on making the winger’s move permanent in the summer, but a move could prove difficult given Sancho’s wages and United’s potential asking price.

Sancho has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford and has only scored 12 goals in 82 appearances for the club.

It appears his days at Old Trafford are numbered even if Ten Hag is replaced as manager at the end of the season.

The England international won’t be thinking about his future right now as he prepares for the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley on June 1st.