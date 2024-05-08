Newcastle United are set to sign the Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Newcastle have reached an agreement with the 25-year-old defender regarding a summer move and he will join the club on a free transfer. Kelly will be out of contract at the end of the season and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the Magpies.

Newcastle needed defensive reinforcements heading into the summer window and signing a player of his quality on a free transfer could prove to be a major bargain.

Players like Sven Botman are sidelined with long-term injuries and Newcastle will have to bring in multiple defensive additions this summer. They have been linked with the move for the Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo as well.

Lloyd Kelly will improve Newcastle

Meanwhile, Kelly has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the top flight and he will look to make his mark at Newcastle. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the country and they have an ambitious project. The Bournemouth defender will hope to push for trophies with them in the coming seasons.

Kelly is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a left back. He could be an asset for Newcastle during injuries and rotation. He is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle next season.

Signing him on a free transfer would allow Newcastle to allocate their resources to the other areas of their squad as well. Newcastle need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to push for Champions League qualification next season. Apart from defenders, they should look to invest in a quality central midfielder and another reliable striker.