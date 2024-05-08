Video: “That was the final part of the talk” – Relaxed Thomas Tuchel enjoys Rio Ferdinand Man United hint

Ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League semi-final second leg tie against Real Madrid, Thomas Tuchel looked remarkably relaxed and even had time to share a joke with Rio Ferdinand.

The TNT Sports broadcaster and former Man United defender made a beeline for Tuchel, who has been linked with replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Asked by fellow broadcaster, Laura Woods, about whether he’d asked about the United job, Ferdinand joked “that was the final part of the talk.”

Pictures from TNT Sports