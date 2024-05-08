Video: Rio Ferdinand makes a fool of himself at the Santiago Bernabeu

Rio Ferdinand is a bit of an acquired taste as a pundit but is never backwards in coming forwards with an opinion.

It’s his antics off camera that are then sometimes replayed back later that mark him out as a bit of a clown.

Think of the late goals scored in Champions League games and the very over the top reactions each and every time.

On this occasion, the former Man United man took the time to have someone make a video of him pretending to walk onto the Real Madrid badge, only to tip toe around it and make a show of himself as he did so.

Pictures from Rio Ferdinand official X account

