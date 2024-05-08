Exclusive: Ruben Amorim impressed Liverpool but expert reveals why LFC felt Arne Slot was “the one”

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim supposedly made a good impression on Liverpool during their process of identifying managerial candidates, though they eventually felt that Arne Slot was “the one”, according to Neil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jones explained that there were several factors in Slot’s favour, with the Feyenoord manager showing in his previous roles that he can get his teams punching above their weight without a big budget to work with.

That should mean the Dutch tactician is ideal as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, even if it’s bound to be difficult for any manager that comes in next for Liverpool, such is Klopp’s impressive legacy at Anfield.

Amorim has also done well during his time in charge of Sporting, and one imagines it won’t be long before he finds himself another opportunity to join a big club, as he seemingly did impress the Reds, even if he didn’t end up being the favoured candidate for the job.

Slot to Liverpool: How Feyenoord boss pipped Amorim to the Reds job

“It is just a matter of time now before Arne Slot is confirmed as Liverpool’s next manager, with everything agreed between both the clubs and the man himself,” Jones said.

“As soon as Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to step down, and even before then, the Reds were working round-the-clock to identify the right replacement. From the outset, they insisted that it would be a thorough and private process, led to a large degree by the club’s data department.”

He added: “Ruben Amorim was strongly linked, and is understood to have shown up well during the due diligence process, but sources always insisted that the suggestion that he was a ‘preferred’ candidate was incorrect, and as I believe it, discussions never reached an advanced stage. The same can be said for any number of other candidates – Roberto De Zerbi, Gary O’Neil, Unai Emery.

“Slot’s appeal is that he has achieved success at two different clubs, both of whom have punched above their weight with him as manager. He has not had huge sums to spend, or players on huge wages, and he has been able to stamp his authority on the team in terms of a clearly-defined style of play, as well as impressive communication skills. Those points all ensured he was eventually deemed ‘the one’, albeit in an imperfect field.”