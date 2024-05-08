Video: Rio Ferdinand backs Harry Kane after trophyless season

Harry Kane suffered more heartbreak on Wednesday night as Bayern Munich slipped to a last gasp defeat against Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi final.

Bayern appeared to be in control after Alphonso Davies fired them into the lead to put them 3-2 ahead on aggregate.

But, as is always the way in this competition Madrid found a way and Joselu came of the bench to score twice and set up a final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley thanks to a 4-3 aggregate win.

Kane was taken off after 85 minutes in a decision that has been widely criticised, and will end his first season in German trophyless.

Kane has had a brilliant season on an individual level, scoring 44 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions, with 36 of those coming in the Bundesliga.

Rio Ferdinand has backed Kane following Bayern’s exit and believes the 30-year-old has done his job but has been let down by his team-mates.

Watch: Ferdinand shares his views on Kane