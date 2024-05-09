Ademola Lookman’s deflected strike gives Atalanta a 2-1 lead on aggregate against Marseille

Atalanta have taken the lead in the second leg tie against Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Europa League semi-final.

The Italian side took the lead through Ademola Lookman’s deflected shot in the 30th minute as the ball skipped past Pau Lopez into the bottom right corner.

Since the opening goal it has been Atalanta who have increased the pressure on Marseille’s goal.

In the first leg Atalanta took the lead, and it was a fantastic almost instant response from Marseille when they equalised a few minutes later. We shall see if the French side have any sort of response.