Watch: Atalanta have doubled their advantage against Marseille

Atalanta have doubled their advantage on the night against Marseille, improving their lead to 3-1 on the aggregate score line.

An outstanding right-footed strike from left-wingback Matteo Ruggeri was rifled right into the top corner leaving Pau Lopez absolutely no chance at stopping it.

Matteo Ruggeri, that is special! ? Atalanta have doubled their advantage in style ?#UEL ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/mBDML1OD7S — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2024

The Italian side can now see the UEFA Europa League final in their sights as they hold a two-goal lead with a little over 30 minutes remaining in the contest. As it stands they will be meeting Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final come the end of the season.