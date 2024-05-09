Watch: Atalanta have doubled their advantage against Marseille

Atalanta
Posted by

Atalanta have doubled their advantage on the night against Marseille, improving their lead to 3-1 on the aggregate score line.

An outstanding right-footed strike from left-wingback Matteo Ruggeri was rifled right into the top corner leaving Pau Lopez absolutely no chance at stopping it.

The Italian side can now see the UEFA Europa League final in their sights as they hold a two-goal lead with a little over 30 minutes remaining in the contest. As it stands they will be meeting Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final come the end of the season.

