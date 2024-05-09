Arsenal are in pole position in the Premier League as things stand, but only by a mere point with Manchester City also having a game in hand over the Gunners.

The Gunners found themselves at the top of the table last season before surrendering their place at the Premier League’s summit late in the campaign, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City claiming the title. And the same could happen once again this time around.

Mikel Arteta’s team will be kicking themselves if they miss out on a Premier League title to the Citizens for a second season in a row. Back-to-back defeats to West Ham United and Fulham at the end of December, and a more recent defeat to Aston Villa could be the difference between claiming the title or not.

As the season has gone on, many fans argue that Arsenal function more effectively without former Manchester City player Oleksandr Zinchenko in the starting lineup, favouring Kai Havertz as the leading striker instead.

Richard Keys on Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko

Richard Keys has raised doubts about Arteta’s decision-making, suggesting he may rue those choices if they ultimately cost Arsenal the title.

Zinchenko’s absence from the starting XI has seen Tomiyasu and Kiwior take his place, prompting relief from pundits like Keys who criticised Arteta’s previous reliance on Zinchenko in an unconventional role.

“Thank goodness Arteta’s obsession with Zinchenko, in that pointless inverted role, seems over,” he wrote on his personal blog.

“If they don’t win the title, I wonder if he’ll berate himself for playing the wrong team v Villa? I said on the Monday, after that defeat, he’d got it wrong, so I’m not trying to be clever now.”

Keys also questions the necessity of a traditional number nine for Arsenal given their status as the league’s top goal scorers, highlighting the success of Havertz in a more advanced midfield role.