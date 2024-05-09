Atalanta vs Marseille: Team News for the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg

It’s all square for the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg clash tonight between Atalanta and Marseille at the Gewiss Stadium in Italy.

Atalanta took the lead in the first leg just 11 minutes into the tie. One of the most in-form strikers in Europe, Gianluca Scamacca, put Gian Gasperini’s men in front. However the lead didn’t last long as nine minutes later Chancel Mbemba restored parity with a rare outstanding long-range strike from the defender.

The game was a very even contest in France last week and that’s exactly how it could play out tonight in Italy.

The home side head into this second leg semi-final match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Salernitana last weekend, extending their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile Marseille have had extra rest time as their last game was indeed against Atalanta in the first leg. Marseille themselves carry a five game unbeaten run into the final leg.

Atalanta always seemingly have a steady campaign in Serie A under the experienced tactician Gasperini, currently fifth on 60 points, and as that stands that would be enough to see them in the Champions League next season.

While the French club had quite an underwhelming start to their Ligue 1 campaign which resulted in Marcelino being relieved of his duties just a few months into his tenure at the famous team.

Atalanta vs Marseille team news

Atalanta XI

Juan Musso; De Roon, Isak Hien, Djimisiti; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Ederson, Ruggeri; Charles De Ketelaere, Gianluca Scamacca, Ademola Lookman.

Marseille XI

Pau Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi; Clauss, Harit, Kondogbia, Veretout, Merlin; Ndiaye, Aubameyang.