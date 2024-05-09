Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could leave Old Trafford this summer as Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr step up their interest in a potential deal for the experienced Brazilian.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Al Nassr have already held talks with the representatives of Casemiro, who is open to leaving Man Utd for the right offer.

It’s also expected that Al Nassr are ready to try a bid of around €40m to the Red Devils for Casemiro, while they’d be prepared to offer the player a three-year contract.

Casemiro himself is yet to decide on his future, but the growing feeling is that he and United could go their separate ways this summer, if the circumstances are right, and many fans will surely be relieved by that news after the former Real Madrid man’s dire recent performances.

Casemiro transfer: It’s surely time for him to leave United

Casemiro was really poor for MUFC in their embarrassing 4-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace earlier this week, and his performance even prompted Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher to call on the player to end his career at the top level and move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS.

It remains to be seen what Casemiro will decide, but it does seem like the 32-year-old would do well to strongly consider if he still has what it takes to perform at this level.

A number of top players have moved to Saudi in recent times and Casemiro could link up with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo if he ends up at Al Nassr, who also boast big names like Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Aymeric Laporte on their books.

United surely need to change things in midfield, and could do well to bank as much as €40m from Casemiro’s sale as that could go a long way to helping them sign a decent replacement.