Chelsea eye two big names as Pochettino pushes for signing from last summer to be replaced already

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing two big-name goalkeepers as transfer targets for this summer in the form of Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, which states that Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is already keen to replace the unconvincing Robert Sanchez after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Sanchez joined Chelsea from Brighton last summer and initially looked like he could be a really promising signing for the west London giants, but it’s not worked out that way and it’s perhaps not too surprising that Pochettino is pushing for that position to be looked at again.

Pickford and Oblak could certainly be upgrades on Sanchez, based on what we’ve seen from them at their current clubs, so this looks like an interesting story to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

Chelsea goalkeeper position has had some legendary names, but who’s the next Cech or Courtois?

Chelsea’s best teams down the years have often been built on the strong foundations of a good defence, and, more often than not, a truly world class goalkeeper who would have been considered the best in the world in his position for much of his time with the Blues.

Petr Cech is the best example, but Thibaut Courtois was also a worthy successor. Even before the Roman Abramovich era, Carlo Cudicini was one of the top ‘keepers in the Premier League, and, later on, Edouard Mendy put in some great performances to help CFC win the Champions League in 2021.

Sanchez doesn’t look like he’s in the same league as any of those names, but in fairness it won’t be easy for Chelsea to find someone in that category, and it’s debatable if Pickford or Oblak would really do the job either.