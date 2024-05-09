Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names four players who surely won’t play for Chelsea again

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column about the futures of a number of Chelsea stars currently out on loan.

Chelsea loaned out the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech last summer and few fans will be surprised to see Romano naming them as two players who have no future at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Italian journalist added that Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja, who left for January loan moves to Borussia Dortmund and Fulham, respectively, are also unlikely to come back to Chelsea once their loan spells end.

“We’re likely to see departures at Chelsea this summer, particularly with the players who are currently out on loan,” Romano said.

“As previously reported, the plan is for Armando Broja to be sold once he comes back from his loan at Fulham, and Hakim Ziyech can already be considered to have played his last game for Chelsea. I also expect Romelu Lukaku and Ian Maatsen to leave Chelsea, but for the others we have to wait and see what happens.”

Chelsea exits: Should they keep any of their loanees?

While it perhaps makes sense that Lukaku and Ziyech have had their chances at Chelsea and failed to take them, the club might be taking a bit of a risk letting two talented young players like Broja and Maatsen leave.

Broja has had trouble with injuries, so could perhaps still make a fine career for himself if he gets a run of games going, though it’s also fair to say he’s done little to impress during his loan at Fulham.

Maatsen, however, is doing really well for Dortmund, playing a part in guiding the Bundesliga side to an unlikely appearance in the Champions League final.

With Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella far from convincing, it’s hard to understand why the west London giants can’t find room for Maatsen, who looks like he’d be a clear upgrade at left-back.