Manchester United transfer target could leave amid contract stand-off with current club

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has admitted there could be a chance for Denzel Dumfries to leave Inter Milan this summer amid links with Manchester United.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that the Red Devils have not yet decided for sure what they’re going to do with the right-back position this summer, so it might be that we’ll have to wait a bit longer to have a clearer understanding of how much they might be willing to spend on a new signing for that role.

As for Dumfries, Romano says that there’s still no agreement between Inter and the Netherlands international over a new contract, so it seems he could be one to watch on the market this summer.

“Another player mentioned as a target for United is Denzel Dumfries. My understanding is that Dumfries could leave Inter as there’s still no agreement to extend his contract, so it’s a concrete possibility,” Romano said.

“I’m told United will not make decisions now, but in the next weeks it will become clear if they will decide to invest on a new right-back this summer.”

Dumfries transfer could be a smart move by Manchester United

Man Utd fans will hope this means there’s a chance their club could be in for Dumfries, who looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on their current right-back options.

Diogo Dalot has had his moments in a United shirt, but has generally been pretty inconsistent, so the club could surely do better in that department. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, is solid defensively but doesn’t tend to offer enough going forward.

Dumfries is a perfect modern day full-back as he can do both to a high standard, so it’s not surprising to see MUFC linked with him, and there’ll surely be other interested clubs if he does indeed become available in the weeks and months ahead.