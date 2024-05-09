European heavyweights not interested in a permanent move for Leeds United star

Leeds United right-back Rasmus Kristensen, currently on loan at AS Roma, is poised to make a return to Elland Road at the conclusion of the season.

The Danish full-back left Leeds on a season-long loan to the Italian club last summer, featuring prominently across Serie A and the Italy Cup throughout the campaign.

Kristensen made 29 appearances for AS Roma, contributing with a goal and 2 assists.

Kristensen, 26, boasts a versatile skill set, having demonstrated his ability to operate across various positions in the defensive line as well as in midfield.

His versatility has seen him deployed 13 times in right midfield, 7 times as the primary right-back, 4 times in central defence, and thrice on the left flank.

Roma not interested in a permanent deal for Kristensen

However, despite his productive loan spell in Italy, Football Insider has reported that Roma have no intentions of making Kristensen’s stay permanent, with the defender set to return to Elland Road.

Interestingly, it has also been reported that the defender is not part of Daniel Farke’s plans either, meaning he would not be staying at Leeds either despite his contract, which extends to June 2027.

The Whites signed Kristensen in the summer of 2022 on a five-year deal from RB Salzburg for a transfer fee of €13 million.

The full-back has made 30 appearances for Leeds, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist in his only season for the club.

Leeds United will be playing Norwich City in the first leg of the Championship playoffs which starts on Sunday.

If they can manage to beat David Wagner’s side, they will face either Southampton or West Brom in the final.