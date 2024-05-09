Leicester City are looking to sell Boubakary Soumare at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Spanish club Sevilla and they will not be able to sign him permanently because of their financial limitations, according to ABC. They will have to pay €15 million in order to sign the midfielder permanently at the end of the season and they are unable to afford that.

Soumare will be looking to sort out his long-term future in the summer, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 25-year-old would have hoped to join the Spanish club on a permanent basis.

Soumare does not have a future at the Championship club and he will probably hope to join a big club this summer. Leicester have secured promotion to the Premier League and Soumare could be attracted to the idea of competing in the top flight if the opportunity presents itself.

Competing in the Premier League can be quite attractive for most players and the 25-year-old midfielder could be tempted if Leicester are prepared to offer him ample game time next season.

Boubakary Soumare could be a useful option

The Foxes will need more quality and depth in their squad in order to do well in the Premier League next year. Soumare could be a useful player and he will add defensive cover and drive in the middle of the park.

The 25-year-old midfielder is entering the peak years of his career and he will want to play at a reasonably high-level on a regular basis. Competing in the Premier League with the Foxes next season would be ideal for the midfielder and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

If Soumare ends up leaving Leicester City, the €15 million valuation could prove to be very reasonable and the midfielder would be a superb acquisition for most clubs at that price.