Key Liverpool man to leave the club along with Jurgen Klopp

Andreas Kornmayer, Liverpool’s head of fitness and conditioning, is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

After an eight year spell at the club, Kornmayer is heading out of the club along with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds faithful were hit with a surprising announcement at the beginning of the year when Klopp announced his decision to leave the club.

After joining in 2015 and guiding the club to Premier League and Champions League glory, the German manager decided to call time on his Anfield career.

According to This is Anfield, the club’s head of fitness and conditioning, Kornmayer is going to become another important figure to leave the club.

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot is expected to join the club soon and with him, the Dutchman will bring his backroom staff.

This is another important position at the club that the Liverpool chiefs will be hoping to fill as the Reds embark on a new era under the leadership of Feyenoord manager Slot.

After Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders, Vitor Matos, and John Achterberg all made their impending departures public, Kornmayer becomes the next member of a long list of backroom staff leaving the club this summer.

The new Liverpool boss will bring his assistant manager, technical advisor and head of performance at the club.

Liverpool ready for major overhaul

After almost a decade, big changes are being made at Anfield with Klopp’s departure forcing the club to completely revamp their staff.

With the injuries Liverpool have suffered this season and key players being unavailable at crucial stages of the season, the Reds faithful would be hoping that this change brings some luck to their fitness issues.

Slot is expected to make a number of signings this summer to stamp his authority as he prepares to take charge of the Merseyside club.