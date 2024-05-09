Manchester United are keen on signing Joao Neves from Benfica at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in midfield reinforcements and they have been following the Portuguese international for a while.

According to a report from the Portuguese publication Record, Manchester United are now expected to advance their pursuit of the 19-year-old midfielder this summer.

The midfielder has a €120 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can negotiate a reasonable fee for him. They will not want to pay a club fee for a player who is still relatively unproven at the highest level.

There is no doubt that the Portuguese midfielder is a prodigious young talent with a bright future and he could develop into a world class player with the right guidance. However, he is not worth €120 million right now, and it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that kind of money for him.

Man United need someone like Joao Neves

Manchester United need someone who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity and composure to the side. The 19-year-old certainly fits the profile and he could improve Manchester United in the middle of the park. The opportunity to compete in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and it would be a huge step up for him as well.

Despite the fact that Manchester United have been struggling in recent seasons, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down. They have the resources to offer him a lucrative contract and they could offer substantial amount of money to Benfica as well. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.