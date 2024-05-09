Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Vitor Roque from Barcelona at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular game time since joining the Spanish club from Athletico Paranaense and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. According to a report from the Spanish publication AS, the three Premier League clubs are keen on securing his services and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona are prepared to let him leave permanently.

The report states that Barcelona want the player to go out on loan so that he can get used to European football. His representatives have indicated that he is likely to continue at Barcelona for the long haul as well. It seems that any move would have to be a temporary one.

Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham could use Vitor Roque

Manchester United need more attacking reinforcements and signing the 19-year-old winger could prove to be a wise decision. Jadon Sancho and Antony could leave the club permanently in the summer and Roque could get ample game time in the Premier League. He will add goals and creativity to the Manchester United attack.

Similarly, Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade on players like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk. It will be interesting to see if Roque can adapt to English football quickly and make an immediate impact if he moves to Stanford Bridge.

Tottenham’s interest in the Brazilian attacker is hardly a surprise. The report from AS claims that the North London club had agreed a deal to sign the player before the move to Barcelona went through. They missed out on signing Roque back then, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sign him on loan this time around.

Tottenham need more depth in the wide areas and the 19-year-old could be a useful player for them. They will need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions, and the Brazilian would be an inexpensive recruitment.