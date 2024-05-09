Man United tell 23-year-old player to find a new club this summer

According to a report by Football Insider, left-back Brandon Williams, whose contract at Man United expires this summer, has been informed that he is free to find a new club.

Williams failed to get consistent playing time after being moved out on loan to Ipswich Town last summer.

He has been sidelined since December due to a number of injuries.

Since his contract is set to expire in the summer, possible suitors will have the opportunity to sign him for free.

The defender has only made 15 appearances this season and the Red Devils feel that it is time to go in a different direction.

Man United are set to go through big changes in the summer as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to take the club back to its former glory days.

The future of the manager is unclear after inconsistent form and failure to improve this season.

Man United are currently eighth in the Premier League and qualification for Europe is now looking highly unlikely.

A number of players could be shown the exit door at the club with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony and Sofyan Amrabat heading the potential summer exit list.

The Red Devils are looking to cut down on their wage bill after handing out lucrative contracts to players in previous management.

Williams faces an uncertain future as his current club Ipswich are not interested in extending his stay at the club.

Man United had high hopes of Williams

The player will be a free agent in the summer and he will have to wait for offers to determine his future.

After showing early signs of promise in his Man United career, Williams has failed to reach the height expected from him.

The player is still young and has a long way to go in his career but he will have to start by addressing his fitness issues first.