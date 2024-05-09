Manager claims Tottenham striker isn’t good enough in training

Quique Sanchez Flores, the manager of Sevilla, has maintained that Alejo Veliz, who is on loan from Tottenham to the La Liga club, hasn’t performed well enough in training to be starting.

Having joined the team in order to gain playing time, the striker has had a challenging few months, according to the Sevilla boss.

Since joining the Spanish club in January in a loan move, the striker has made just three appearances for the struggling La Liga club.

The Tottenham player has struggled in Spain and now the North London club would have to come up with a new plan for the player.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are set to recall the player from his loan spell in Spain.

The Premier League club will look to loan him again at a club where he can be guaranteed playing time.

The Sevilla manager told AS, when asked about Veliz’s struggles:

“We’re very (focused) about giving continuity to what we see in training. We don’t (decide) from one day to the next. We look during the week, we see what fills our eyes and makes us think.

“Alejo is in a very uncomfortable situation because he came to have minutes but he has lost prominence. People like (Dodi) Lukebakio, Lamela or (Lucien) Agoume are the ones on the starting blocks for the titles.

“Alejo is not in the first line of the next ownership, although we have him. We try to see his virtues and hide his shortcomings. But for our way of playing, other footballers give us a more positive situation.”

Tottenham need a new plan for Veliz

Tottenham would be regretting their decision to send the young striker on loan to Sevilla.

The 20-year-old would have been better off playing for Spurs, under the leadership of manager Ange Postecoglou.

The North London club have high hopes from the young player and they want him to fully develop on a loan move first before getting first team opportunities at the Tottenham Stadium.