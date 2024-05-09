Sky Sports legend Martin Tyler has claimed that Everton manager Sean Dyche should be considered for the Manchester United job.

Erik ten Hag’s job is unsafe at Old Trafford after Man United’s disastrous campaign that has seen them struggle in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Dutch manager is walking on a thin rope and defeat in the FA Cup final against Manchester City this month can seal his fate.

The former Ajax boss has failed to improve Man United and has been unable to create a football identity at the club since his highly promising move.

A number of managers have been linked with the Man United job including Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Graham Potter and England boss Gareth Southgate.

Tyler has now thrown a new name in the conversation as the legendary football commentator feels Dyche deserves credit for what he has done.

Speaking on the Joy of Football podcast, Tyler said:

“I’ve said Sean Dyche should be considered by Manchester United. Gareth Southgate is being considered by Manchester United, we believe. And Sean maybe as well, because it is a fresh point of view and they need some freshness, they need a different point of view, a different sense of purpose.

“And maybe if you were sitting around a table with all those new influences at Manchester United, you could make the point and make the case that actually what you do need is something a bit closer to home. It was tough for David Moyes because it’s straight on the back of Fergie. It’s a terribly difficult job to follow. And since then, obviously people have come and gone without… have Manchester United lost that DNA that they had?”

Tyler wants someone at Man United who is from the same country and who has seen the club get success in the last thirty years under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The iconic commentator feels that Man United have struggled because they have gone for foreign managers who have failed to understand the true essence of the club.

Man United are still looking for the right manager

Since Ferguson’s retirement, Man United have gone for big name managers like Jose Mourinho and Louis Van Gaal but none of them worked.

Ten Hag joined the club with great expectation after his impressive work at Ajax but he has faced a similar fate as previous Man United managers.

Dyche lacks experience of managing a big club and the Man United job could be too big for him.

The Red Devils are yet to decide if they are going to sack ten Hag or show faith in him.