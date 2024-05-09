Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a number of possible goalkeeper targets for the summer, with former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez one of the main names on their list, alongside current Gunners backup ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

That’s according to a report from talkSPORT, who also mention Chelsea interest in Everton’s Jordan Pickford, who was also linked with the Blues alongside Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak in a report earlier today from Todo Fichajes.

Martinez is an intriguing name to appear on Chelsea’s list, however, with the Argentine performing superbly since joining Aston Villa, having also impressed towards the end of his time at Arsenal, though he never truly established himself as number one at the Emirates Stadium.

One imagines Martinez would relish the chance to play for an established big six club again, but at the same time there’s surely an argument to be made for staying at Villa Park, where Unai Emery is building an exciting team looking to challenge for the top four.

Martinez transfer: Can Chelsea lure the ex-Arsenal ‘keeper away from Villa?

As things stand, Villa are the favourites to finish fourth this season, whereas Chelsea are hoping to scrape into the Europa League if they have a good end to the campaign.

Aside from money and the lure of playing for a glamorous name like Chelsea, it’s hard to see why Martinez would swap Villa Park for Stamford Bridge right now, but we’ve seen similar deals happen in the past.

In the summer of 2016, N’Golo Kante had just won the Premier League title with Leicester City, but left to join a Chelsea team that finished 10th. Similarly, last year Moises Caicedo swapped a Brighton side that finished 6th for a Chelsea side that had just finished 12th.

Ultimately, if Chelsea can come up with a good enough offer, Martinez will probably go, but one imagines the likes of Ramsdale and Pickford are players worth considering as well, as they may be more attainable targets.