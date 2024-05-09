Newcastle and Chelsea are both expected to be busy in the summer transfer window.

Both the Premier League clubs could be in trouble because of their spending in recent transfer windows.

They will have to be smart about their business this summer and manage their finances well in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Chelsea are looking to sign a striker and a defender this summer while the Magpies have to address the same issues.

However, there is one common issue between both the clubs and that concerns the goalkeeping position.

They both need a new goalkeeper and they have identified Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale as their top target this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, Newcastle are considered “frontrunners” to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale.

The England international has made up his mind to leave the Emirates Stadium in order to get more playing time.

After the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford, Ramsdale surprisingly lost his place in the team.

With the Gunners now interested in making Raya’s move to the club permanent, Ramsdale will have to consider his options and think about leaving Arsenal.

Raya has already won the Premier League Golden Glove and his impressive performances this season have made life more difficult for Ramsdale at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle have struggled this season with injury to Nick Pope while Chelsea goalkeepers Robert Sanchez and ‎Djordje Petrovic have not impressed.

Ramsdale showed for Arsenal last season how good he can be with his shot stopping and distribution both impressing the fans.

Arsenal make plan to replace Newcastle target

Meanwhile Arsenal are contemplating a surprising move for former goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to replace Ramsdale.

Mikel Arteta has started looking for replacements to cope with the imminent departure of the 25-year-old goalkeeper.

Newcastle and Chelsea are both fighting for a Europa League spot with the Magpies currently sixth and Chelsea seventh in the table.

Two points separate both the teams and they both have three games left to play.