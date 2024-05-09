Norwich City defender arrested just days before crucial promotion playoff match

Norwich City defender Shane Duffy has found himself in hot water just days before the club’s crucial promotion playoff match after being arrested and charged for drink driving.

According to BBC, the incident occurred on Monday night when Duffy was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Queen’s Road, Hethersett.

Following the crash, the Irish defender was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and subsequently taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the collision, but the legal ramifications for Duffy are significant. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 2nd to face the charges brought against him.

Norwich City says club are internally considering the matter

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Norwich City Football Club issued a statement, acknowledging the situation and stating that the club is handling the matter internally in accordance with its disciplinary procedures.

The spokesperson said (via BBC):

“Norwich City Football Club is aware of an incident involving one of its first-team players.

“The club is in the process of considering the matter internally in accordance with its own disciplinary procedure.”

Shane Duffy’s arrest comes at a crucial time for Norwich City

Duffy’s arrest comes at a crucial time for Norwich City as they prepare for their promotion playoff against Leeds United.

The defender has been a key figure for the Canaries throughout the season, and his availability for the playoff matches is now uncertain.

The first leg of the playoff is set to take place on Sunday, and whether Duffy’s involvement will be affected remains to be seen. However, if he is unable to play, it would undoubtedly be a significant blow for manager David Wagner’s side as they seek promotion to the Premier League.