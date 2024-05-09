It is logical to assume that Renato Sanches will leave Paris Saint-Germain in this summer’s transfer window, with Saudi Arabia making sense as a next destination for him, according to Jonathan Johnson.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, the French football expert provided some insight into Sanches’ situation, stating that his current wages at PSG might make him a complicated target for many European clubs to afford.

Sanches has not exactly impressed during his spell on loan with Roma, so Johnson doesn’t expect there to be a long list of clubs queuing up for his signature, with the Saudi Pro League seeming like a good option for the Portugal international to revive his career for a couple of years before perhaps then returning to Europe to try again to succeed in a major league.

Sanches transfer: Johnson’s update on PSG midfielder’s future

Given that Sanches was not part of Luis Enrique’s plans for this season, Johnson assumes he surely won’t be involved in the first-team at the Parc des Princes next term either.

“Things have not gone brilliantly for Renato Sanches on loan at Roma this season, and it’s not easy to see where he goes next as he’s set to return to PSG. It feels similar to the Georginio Wijnaldum saga, so maybe Sanches could tread a similar path and go somewhere like Saudi Arabia,” Johnson said.

“Still, at this moment in time it’s difficult to be sure what will happen next with Sanches. One thing that seems likely is that he won’t be part of what Luis Enrique wants to do next season, so it’s logical to assume he’ll be on the move and looking for a transfer, but who might be interested in taking him after a disappointing spell at both PSG and Roma remains to be seen.

“I could see Sanches perhaps looking for an opportunity in Saudi Arabia to get his career back on track, and then an opportunity to bounce back in Europe after that. For now, though, his wages at PSG make most moves in Europe difficult for him – any interested teams would probably want him on loan first, so either he goes out on loan again or he ends up making a permanent move away to somewhere like Saudi before then getting picked up by a European team again in a year or two if he’s rebounded sufficiently.”