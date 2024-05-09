Thomas Tuchel slams officials over “disastrous” decision to disallow late Bayern Munich goal

Thomas Tuchel has slammed the decision to rule out Bayern Munich’s late goal against Real Madrid, and labelled it “disastrous.”

Bayern exited the Champions League at the semi final stage after slipping to a 2-1 defeat in the Bernabeu.

It means Bayern will end the season trophyless for the first time since the 2011-2012 season after missing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen and being knocked out of the German Cup by lower league opposition.

Tuchel not happy with the officials

It could have been so different for Bayern, and it looked like it was going to be an all German final against Borussia Dortmund after Alphonso Davies gave Tuchel’s side the lead with a brilliant strike.

However a rare mistake from Manuel Neuer allowed Joselu to score the equaliser in the 88th minute and the Spaniard popped up again in the 91st minute as he tapped home Antonio Rudiger’s cross.

Bayern thought they had sent the game into extra time when Matthijs de Ligt fired Thomas Muller’s knockdown into the back of the net, but the referee had already blown for offside.

Replays suggested it was a tight call, but VAR were unable to intervene as the referee had blown his whistle in play which stopped the move from developing.

Bayern players were visibly furious with the decision and after the game Tuchel revealed the linesman had apologised.

“It was a disastrous decision from the linesman, and from the referee”, the German told TNT Sports.

“It feels almost like a betrayal in the end, because of that decision.

“But we have to say congratulations to Real Madrid.

“The linesman said sorry, but that doesn’t help at that kind of level.

“To raise the flag in a close decision in the last minute, and the referee as well, he does not have to whistle.

“It’s a very, very bad decision and it’s against the rules, tough to swallow, but that’s the way it is.”

De Ligt also confirmed the linesman had apologised and the Dutchman labelled the decision a “big, big mistake.”