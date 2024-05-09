Todd Boehly breaks silence over Chelsea’s recent performances

Chelsea’s recent resurgence under manager Mauricio Pochettino has caught the attention of owner Todd Boehly, who has expressed satisfaction with the team’s improved performances.

With an impressive 5-0 victory over West Ham United last weekend, the London outfit have now climbed up to 7th place in the table with 54 points, trailing behind Newcastle by just a couple of points.

Chelsea appears to have turned their fortune around after finding themselves in the bottom half of the table earlier this season.

The Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly, who acquired the club in May 2022 has faced significant challenges during his tenure.

Despite investing over £1 billion in their transfer activities and undergoing a major squad overhaul, the club’s performances didn’t reflect the significant investment until recently.

Given his recent ruthless record of sacking managers, Pochettino’s future has remained uncertain for most part of the season.

However, Boehly has now expressed satisfaction with the recent turnaround under Pochettino and publicly lauded the club’s recent performances.

Todd Boehly on Chelsea’s recent form

He praised the team’s playing style, highlighting fluidity, organisation, and numerous shots on goal in recent matches against Aston Villa, Tottenham, and West Ham.

The owner highlights the evident progress of their plans coming to fruition, with Chelsea’s performance closely matching their envisioned approach.

Speaking to Sportico Invest, Boehly said (as quoted by The Mirror):

“We’ve seen the last two and a half games, at least in the second half at Aston Villa (2-2 draw) and Tottenham (2-0 win) and West Ham (5-0 win) where we played just beautiful football.

“It was so fluid, it was exactly the way we drew it up, when we came out of the back, built up and moved up the pitch, (it was) very organised and the number of shots we had on board. In those two and a half games, you could really start to see what we were working on coming together.

“Even the commentary has changed over the last two and a half games. I’ve never seen anything change so quickly.”

Boehly’s comments indicate that he trusts Pochettino to steer Chelsea’s ship, despite the belief among fans to seek a new head coach during the Blues’ struggling phase.