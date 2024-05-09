Video: Owen Hargreaves jokes Xabi Alonso should retire if he completes unbeaten treble

Bayer Leverkusen now have the longest unbeaten streak in European football history following Thursday night’s draw with Roma.

In true Leverkusen fashion they fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw and advance to the Europa League final thanks to a 97th minute equaliser from Josip Stanisic.

It means Xabi Alonso’s side are now unbeaten in 49 games surpassing Benfica’s previous mark of 48 which had stood for 59 years.

Having wrapped up the Bundesliga title for the first time in the club’s history, Alonso and Leverkusen are now just four games away from completing a historic unbeaten treble.

They have two games remaining in the Bundesliga before facing lower division opposition in the German Cup final and Atalanta in the Europa League final.

You would be crazy to bet against Leverkusen pulling it off and the team have a never say die attitude.

When asked what Alonso should do next If he does manage to complete an unbeaten treble Owen Hargreaves joked that he should retire!