Agent’s column: Rice one of Arsenal’s best ever, Man United could stick with ten Hag, Real Madrid to win UCL and more

In his fortnightly exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jon Smith, one of football’s first-ever agents and a man who was an integral figure in the forming of the Premier League, discusses why Real Madrid will win the Champions League, why Declan Rice has been one of Arsenal’s best-ever signings, why Man United could stick with Erik ten Hag – and more!

—

Real Madrid to win ‘their’ Champions League… again

It’s probably going to be Real Madrid that win the Champions League final because it’s sort of in their DNA. This is their competition and it’s almost like General Franco organised it!

There were teams that used to turn up at Anfield years ago and they’d walk onto the pitch past the ‘Welcome to Anfield’ sign which was there to intimidate them.

I think the Champions League is there to intimidate every other team apart from Real Madrid. It’s quite bizarre, isn’t it?

For example, they were halfway through the second half of their semi-final against Bayern and their legs completely went – and yet they still ended up winning it.

They always find a way, don’t they?

I am a huge fan of what’s happened at Dortmund this year mind you, and I’d like to see Dortmund win because I think they kind of deserve it this year. They’ve done so well.

However, I’m struggling to see past Real Madrid on this occasion.

You know if it was Real Madrid vs Dortmund in a league over the course of time, I’d back Dortmund, but in a one-off game and considering the size of the occasion… my heart and head combined tell me that it’s probably gonna be Real Madrid.

Declan Rice has been one of Arsenal’s best-ever signings

I think not only is Declan Rice a great talent, but he’s brought the ability to encourage the players around him to do better in themselves.

Firstly, because he comes with a big £100m tag and he’s kept his head down and been a gentleman on and off the field, and I think that’s a bit inspirational.

Inspirational players are the best players to have on your team as well as talented ones, and he is both.

He’s just got on with the job, played really well, and the £100m price tag is irrelevant now which shows how successful he’s been.

No go for 777 at Everton, but all hope is not lost for the Toffees

777 Partners have got a lot of baggage that seems to be crystallising in all the wrong places and at the wrong time.

That is now beginning to infiltrate the thinking of people who need to be on side with them, such as the Premier League, and this would indicate that this is a problematic position for them to continue to progress.

Interestingly enough, the Everton supporters have possibly handed them a way out because at the recent AGM fans voiced their concerns regarding 777.

That could be the kicker for 777 to say ‘look, supporters don’t want us now, obviously they’re the heartbeat of the club and so we will no longer be there.’

MSP Sports Capital are a company that seems to be circling Everton at the moment and there will be others. I’m aware of the numbers by the way, and they are huge; into eight/nine figures, and I think there’s going to have to be a lot of potential Russian write offs to get the right owners in place.

Everton won’t go down. Had they gone down I think they would’ve had to go into administration which, in a bizarre way, might have been the best solution. Don’t try telling that to someone who’s got blue in their veins though.

They’re a wonderful club with a great history, good players and good support and I’m going to stick my neck out and say that I think it’s unlikely that the 777 takeover will happen now.

Everton are big enough to attract huge money so if I was Moshiri, I’d do what I do very well at the moment and that’s do nothing at all because I think there’s going to be more interest from other parties.

Cogent reasons for Man United to stick with ten Hag

It becomes evident that there’s a lot of take away from what’s going on at Man United at the moment under the new regime.

Staff who were previously working from home some of the time are encouraged not to do that because they might not have a job. There’s people that were working on three day weeks now working five day weeks because they might not have a job….

There’s obviously some financial rationale going on there and if I’m Sir Jim Ratcliffe, I’m looking at the managerial situation with the first-team and thinking ‘okay, where do we go with this appointment? It has to be superb and I’m looking around looking for Mr. Superb and I’m struggling to find him.’

Then, given that it’s going to cost a lot of money to get rid of Erik ten Hag and reinvest in the squad anyway, it’s tempting to believe that Sir Jim could quite possibly decide to work with the Dutchman because he knows the team and he knows the squad.

If, in a few months time, he still can’t do it, then United will regroup again. After all, the development of the squad is going to take 4-5 years regardless.

There’s a European Championship coming up of course, and there may be better managers leaving their posts around then, as well as younger managers coming through.

The Roberto De Zerbi’s of this world will be getting their brownie points, but there’s not enough choice out there.

There is, evidently in my head, a school of thought where ten Hag stays and United start rebuilding under him. In three months time something could change as other opportunities could emerge and other managers may become available.

We have to wait and see what happens in the Euros but I could understand why United would keep hold of ten Hag.

Solanke might just get a seat on the plane with England

I like Dominic Solanke at Bournemouth, he’s just cracking on, and in the world of Gareth Southgate he might just get a shot.

I think Maddison will go to the Euros, I think Mainoo will go and I like the two boys at Palace, Eze and Guehi.

The big question for me is whether Jordan Henderson goes.

With some of the younger lads in there, they’ll need one of the stable heads to just calm everybody down in those really tense moments when we’re heading towards a semi-final penalty shootout!