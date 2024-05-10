After a disappointing exit from the Europa Conference League on Thursday night Aston Villa could do with some good news, and it looks like they might just get it.

Unai Emery’s side need to build for an expected assault on the Champions League next season, as well as remaining competitive domestically, so a mixture of youth and experience is a must for the Villains as they head into the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa talking to Zaha’s representatives

It had earlier been reported that former Crystal Palace ace, Wilfried Zaha’s representatives had been in London talking to West Ham, with Takvim now suggesting that they’ve also moved on to have talks with the Midlands-based outfit.

It’s certain that the speed merchant will return to the Premier League after a fairly disappointing spell at Galatasaray (10 goals in 37 games – the last one coming in January – WhoScored), and Villa will be hoping that they’ll be the beneficiaries of his services.

A move back to England might also reignite the 31-year-old’s desire and, subsequently, his career.