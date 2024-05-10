Arsenal are reportedly keen on a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a quality performer in the Premier League for Everton and the England national team. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the north London club if they can get the deal done.

They are looking to bring in a backup option to David Raya. Aaron Ramsdale is expected to leave the club in the summer in search of regular first-team action and Arsenal will have to replace immediately.

Signing the England international could prove to be a major coup. However, he might not be keen on accepting a backup role at the London club. Pickford will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and it remains to be seen how the Gunners managed to convince him.

According to Teamtalk, Chelsea are keen on signing the 30-year-old goalkeeper as well. The Blues are reportedly unhappy with the performances of Robert Sanchez and they are looking to replace him.

Jordan Pickford could be tempted to join Arsenal and Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea are two of the biggest clubs in the country and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for Pickford. He will want to join a club capable of pushing for major trophies. He has been fighting for survival in the Premier League with Everton in the last few seasons. A move to Arsenal or Chelsea would be a major step up in his career.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs manage to get a deal done for Pickford in the summer. Everton are unlikely to let him leave for cheap and the 30-year-old could cost a premium this summer.

Arsenal will be able to offer him Champions League football next season as opposed to Chelsea, who are set to miss out on European football after a disappointing league campaign. The Gunners will certainly hope that European qualification can give them an edge in the transfer race.