Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is not a regular starter for the North London club and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

Arsenal are looking to bring in an upgrade and they are keeping tabs on players like Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee and Evan Ferguson.

According to a report from 90 min, Arsenal are now ready to sell Nketiah this summer for a fee of around £30-35 million.

The 24-year-old has proven his quality in the Premier League during his cameos and he is certainly good enough to start for most Premier League clubs. Several English clubs are keeping tabs on him including Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to make a move for Nketiah in the summer.

The reported valuation might seem like a premium right now but the 24-year-old has the age and the quality to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Arsenal have been competing for the league title over the last two seasons and they will look to build a squad capable of winning major trophies regularly. They need to sign top quality players in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City and signing a reliable goal scorer should be one of the priorities in the summer.

If they can get rid of Nketiah and bring in a top class goal scorer in the summer, it could help them improve immensely.

Meanwhile the Arsenal youth player will look to play more often at this stage of his career. If Crystal Palace and Wolves are prepared to give him the opportunities he needs, joining them would be highly beneficial for him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 24-year-old has the quality to establish himself as a reliable performer in the English top flight. He will need to join a club where he will get ample opportunities and the freedom to express himself.