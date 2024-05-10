Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that his future at Chelsea would rely on his feelings about the project going ahead in addition to the club’s owners.

It has been a difficult season for the Argentine with the Blues, and there are questions about his future at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are in danger of losing out on European status for the second consecutive year as they have struggled in the Premier League this season.

After winning the London derbies against West Ham and Tottenham back-to-back, the west London team is now in seventh place in the league.

However, Pochettino has stated that he must also be “happy” for the project to continue after this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of his team’s match against Nottingham Forest, Pochettino said, as reported by Independent:

“Look, it’s not important. The most important thing is to keep going, working if we are all happy, not only the owners happy with us, or us, with all the organisation the club is building here because of them we are all under assessment,” Pochettino said.

“If we are happy, perfect. But it is not only if the owners are happy or the sporting directors happy. If we are happy, you need to ask us, also, because maybe we are not happy and we accept the situation and we need to split. It is not going to be the first time the coaching staff at the end of the season decide to not keep going.

“But at this end, it is always the opposite way, it is always the owners or the sporting directors. They can say tomorrow, maybe I can say ‘I want to leave’. It is two parties to make a decision.

“Because Chelsea is not happy, the owners or the sporting directors. Maybe we are not happy because we arrive here with a job to do and in the end it has not happened what we expect. I am not saying I am not happy but it is always one side and maybe [we need to look at the] other side.”

This week, in encouraging remarks made in the US, co-owner Todd Boehly stated that Chelsea’s setup is “coming together” under Pochettino.

Pochettino will meet Chelsea chiefs soon

The Argentine manager, Chelsea’s sporting directors, and key board members are scheduled to meet shortly after the season concludes in order to make a definitive choice for next season.

The Blues have been boosted by the return of captain Reece James, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury since December.

Chelsea would be hoping to keep the pressure on Newcastle United, who are two points above them in the race to qualify for Europe.