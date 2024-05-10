Declan Rice has been one of Arsenal’s best-ever signings says Smith

David Moyes recently paid tribute to Declan Rice in a pre-match press conference for gathered media, including representatives from CaughtOffside.

The soon-to-be ex-West Ham manager, was asked how important Rice was to his team, and his response was that he was the best midfield player in the country (Hayters YouTube), and he helped protect the Hammers defence from the heavy defeats they’ve had recently.

Rice signed for Arsenal for a club record £100m during last summer’s transfer window, and he’s gone on to ever greater heights.

Declan Rice is one of the best ever Arsenal signings says super agent

Indeed, it would be difficult to think of a more deserving player of the year at the club, and that is testament to his importance at his new club too.

Former super agent, Jon Smith, a proud Gunner himself, is in no doubt as to what the midfielder has brought to the club throughout 2023/24.

“I think not only is Declan Rice a great talent, but he’s brought the ability to encourage the players around him to do better in themselves,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Firstly, because he comes with a big £100m tag and he’s kept his head down and been a gentleman on and off the field, and I think that’s a bit inspirational.

“Inspirational players are the best players to have on your team as well as talented ones, and he is both.

“He’s just got on with the job, played really well, and the £100m price tag is irrelevant now which shows how successful he’s been.”

It’s true that Rice’s price tag is rarely mentioned these days because it is so incidental to any argument.

In fact, one could actually argue that Arsenal have got themselves a bargain, and that’s really saying something when you factor the cost in.

Gareth Southgate will surely be delighted with the player’s form too, as we ease towards the European Championship in Germany this summer.

Rice is a shoo-in for the starting XI, and alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham he could provide the spark that the Three Lions need to go one better than they did at the last Euros.

From Rice’s own point of view, the captaincy of his club and country would cement a burgeoning legacy, and though neither are on the table on a regular basis at present, it would be no surprise if he was handed the honour in the future.