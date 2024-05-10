Exclusive: “The big question is…” – Jon Smith considers England squad surprises

In a few short weeks time, England will kick off their European Championship in Germany with a Group C fixture against Serbia.

That doesn’t give Gareth Southgate much time within which to make a firm decision on who he wishes to take to the tournament, in the hope that they’ll help the Three Lions to go one better than last time.

There are certain players that will be the first on the team sheet, injuries permitting.

The likes of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are certainties to go along with a handful of other names.

Solanke could be England’s wild card at the Euros

However, as former super agent and co-creator of the Premier League, Jon Smith, has speculated, there’s still a chance for one or two players to make a case for inclusion.

“I like Dominic Solanke at Bournemouth, he’s just cracking on, and in the world of Gareth Southgate he might just get a shot,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“I think Maddison will go to the Euros, I think Mainoo will go and I like the two boys at Palace, Eze and Guehi.

“The big question for me is whether Jordan Henderson goes.

“With some of the younger lads in there, they’ll need one of the stable heads to just calm everybody down in those really tense moments when we’re heading towards a semi-final penalty shootout!”

The choice of Solanke is a particularly interesting one.

At one point earlier in the season it was felt that Brentford’s Ivan Toney would be taking up a seat on the plane, however, he’s gone so far off the boil that it wouldn’t really be a surprise to see him left at home.

Were that precise scenario to occur, then it does open up the possibility of Solanke getting in at the 11th hour.

Whether he’s ‘international class’ would only be seen if he was thrust into the big time by Southgate, and he does the business.

His form in 2023/24 has been sensational, and if he could carry that onto the international stage, then England will have an unexpected ace up their sleeve.

Southgate has shown his bravery before and in general terms has been true to his original thinking that he would pick players based on form rather than reputation.

It will be interesting indeed to see who makes the final squad.