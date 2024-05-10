Video: Kylian Mbappe officially bids goodbye to PSG

It’s been a long time coming, but Kylian Mbappe has finally announced that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

The French superstar released a video on his social media accounts lasting almost four minutes and, respectfully, he stopped short of naming his new club, even if it’s long been believed that he will sign for Real Madrid.

Mbappe took the time to thank all of the staff behind the scenes, his team-mates, coaches and sporting directors, as well as the PSG fans.

As he spoke about the club in glowing terms, each word appeared genuine and heartfelt and was delivered with grace and humility.

Pictures from Kylian Mbappe official X account

