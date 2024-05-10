In this day and age, any player turning down a lucrative opportunity in favour of playing for their current club in an FA Cup Final has to be applauded.

It isn’t often for some teams that they can even get to the end of season showpiece, although the usual suspects are normally there or thereabouts as the final starts to come into view.

This year’s mens final takes place between Man United and Man City, the first time there’s been consecutive FA Cup finals between the same teams since the 1890s.

Nikita Parris wants to play in the Women’s FA Cup Final

The Red Devils are also in the Women’s FA Cup Final against Tottenham Hotspur, and it’s their Nikita Parris who has refused a record-breaking deal in order that she can line up against the Lilywhites.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Parris was the subject of a transfer bid from National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side North Carolina Courage.

The move would apparently have earned her a cool £1m over the course of what was going to be a three-year deal.

Not even seven figures were enough to tempt her from the Red Devils, and given that the window to sign her has now passed, the clubs and Parris herself would need to wait until later in the summer before any potential renegotiation could take place.

That’s always assuming that the Courage would still be interested in acquiring her services.

They may take the view of once bitten, twice shy, and that would leave United with a conundrum as Parris isn’t getting any younger and her contract will soon come to an end.

There is an option for them to consider extending her deal by 12 months, but it now appears likely that nothing will be decided until after the outcome of the game against Tottenham.